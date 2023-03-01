As Eli Lilly slashes the price of insulin, here’s what to know

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eli Lilly, one of the world’s top three insulin producers, is slashing the price of its most widely prescribed insulin by 70 percent. That’s welcome news for the roughly 7 million Americans who use insulin daily to treat diabetes, some of whom have had to ration it because of high prices and inadequate insurance coverage.

The company’s announcement Wednesday comes as the Biden administration has pressed the industry to rein prices, which have skyrocketed in recent years and weighed on lower- and middle-income people with diabetes. Congress authorized a $35-per-month cap for some with Medicare coverage, but it does not help those with private insurance struggling to afford the lifesaving medication. Here are some key questions about the decision and what it means for consumers.

Why is Eli Lilly lowering the price of insulin medication?

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant said Wednesday the price reductions would make insulin access easier, especially for Americans who have trouble navigating the nation’s “complex health care system.”

Prices on the four most popular types of insulin have tripled in the past decade, according to the American Diabetes Association. A November study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine found that 1.3 million adults with diabetes, or 16.5 percent of those who use insulin to manage the disease, rationed use in 2021. A 2022 Yale University study found that 1 in 7 Americans who use insulin daily spent roughly 40 percent of their income, after food and housing, on the medicine.

Which types of insulin and how much will they cost?

Lilly’s most affordable insulin — its non-branded lispro injection — will run $25 per vile starting May 1, compared with $82.41 now.

Humalog, Lilly’s most commonly prescribed insulin, will drop 70 percent from its current price of $530.40 for a five-pack of insulin pens to roughly $160. That price will be effective in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Lilly is also launching new insulin product called Rezvoglar, which it says is interchangeable with medication by competitor Sanofi but costs 78 percent less. It will be available April 1.

Why aren’t prices on all drugs being lowered?

Recent years have seen political jousting over rising insulin prices and how to lower them. Last year, congressional Democrats attempted to impose a sweeping $35-per-month price cap for both Medicare patients and those with private insurance. But the provision, included in the Inflation Reduction Act, was limited after Republicans successfully jettisoned the part of the proposal that applied to privately insured patients.

In his State of the Union address last month, Biden called on Congress to pass a provision that would cap insulin prices in the private insurance market.

Following Biden’s speech, an Eli Lilly spokeswoman told CNBC that the company supported extending a $35-per-month price cap to privately insured patients.

Why has insulin cost so much?

The researchers who discovered insulin in 1921 ended up selling their patent to the University of Toronto for $3, and for decades the price per vial remained as affordable as any household item. Ads published in The Washington Post in the 1960s advertised insulin for as little as 84 cents a vial, less than a bottle of shampoo.

But in recent decades, as producers have made improvements to the medicine and generated new patents, companies have raised prices.

What does insulin do?

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas. It helps body control blood sugar levels and transform food into energy.

In diabetics, the body either doesn’t make enough insulin (Type 1 diabetes) or it is not used correctly (Type 2). People with Type 1 need a daily dose of insulin to live, while those with Type 2 can be prescribed insulin, known as “human inulin,” to manage blood-sugar levels.

How do people use it?

The hormone is typically injected using a needle, pen or pump. In some cases, it’s consumed via an inhalable powder.

