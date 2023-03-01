New townhouses coming to Deep Harbour in Cambridge, Md. Beazer Homes is building nearly 100 three-bedroom, three-story units in gated Eastern Shore community. Prices start at $249,000. Deep Harbour has a river walk that accesses downtown Cambridge, Md. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 527 Seaway Lane, Cambridge, Md.

Builder: Beazer Homes

Type of home: Townhouse

Prices: Starting at $249,000

· Number of units: Five houses available with the new Morgan floor plans; 93 more are planned.

· Bedrooms: 3

· Bathrooms: 3 or 4

· Square-footage: 1,796-2,172

· HOA fee: $249 a month

Property website : https://www.beazer.com/maryland--dc-MD/deep-harbour

· Sales: 410-618-1324 Features Beazer Homes is adding almost 100 three-level townhouses to Deep Harbour, a gated community in Cambridge, Md., on the Eastern Shore. This community, which already has more than 150 condominiums, includes a pool, a clubhouse, a marina on Cambridge Creek and a river walk that leads to a public walkway to downtown Cambridge.

The new units, with Morgan floor plans, have two standard options for the layout of the first and second floors. They also have a three-level extension option that adds living space on each floor. Other options include decks on one or both of the top two floors.

The entry level has a foyer and a recreation room. A one-car garage is accessed at the front of the house. The optional extension expands the recreation room. A powder room and a rear door are additional options.

The second floor has a great room, a dining area and a kitchen. The extension adds a morning room behind the breakfast area.

The third floor has a primary bedroom suite with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a hall bathroom and a laundry closet on this level. The extension on this level adds a sitting room. The optional deck is off the primary bedroom.

Vinyl plank flooring is standard on the first and second floors and an optional upgrade from the carpeted third floor. Stairs can be upgraded from carpet to oak treads and risers. The decorated model unit has vinyl plank floors and upgraded stairs.

Windows, insulation and other features have energy-efficient designs, said Jillian Crisafulli, Beazer Homes marketing manager. “It’s our goal that by 2025 every Beazer home will be built to achieve net zero energy, meaning that with an alternate energy source, such as solar, no additional energy is needed,” she said.

Kitchen The kitchen has a Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator, a gas range, a microwave and a dishwasher. The kitchen in the model unit is at the rear of the house and has white cabinets with black hardware. The Calacatta quartz countertops in the model are an upgrade from granite. A pantry is next to the refrigerator.

Bathrooms

The third floor has two full bathrooms, and the second floor has a powder room. A first-floor powder room is an upgrade. Moen fixtures and ceramic tile are standard, with upgraded tile available. In the model unit, the third- floor hall bathroom has a shower-tub combo and a single white vanity with a speckled white granite countertop. The shower walls are subway tile, and the shower floor has Revival Mirasol tile.

The primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a frameless glass-enclosed shower. The model unit’s en suite bathroom includes two single vanities and a water closet for the toilet. Another standard layout option has a double vanity in the bathroom, with the toilet in the main bathroom area, and the bedroom suite has a larger walk-in closet.

The primary bathroom shower in the model unit has a black Moen shower head. Ceramic tile is standard for the shower surround and flooring. Stone-look tile is shown in the model.

Community amenities

Deep Harbour has a pool, a clubhouse and a private river walk. The condo association is preparing deeds for 26 boat slips that will become available to townhouse buyers.

Nearby shops and restaurants The private river walk in Deep Harbour connects to the Cambridge Creek Walk, which crosses Cambridge Creek and has views of restaurants, marinas and J.M. Claytons, one of the oldest crab-processing plants in the world. Downtown shops include The Blue Awning and Butterfly Boutique. Downtown restaurants and bars include Ava’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar, The High Spot and RAR Brewing. The Cambridge waterfront is being redeveloped to attract new businesses and provide green space and visitor attractions. Philips Packing House, which was built in 1920 and where thousands of people were employed in furniture and food- packing businesses, is being redeveloped to provide space for technology businesses, shops, restaurants, community programs and private events.

Nearby parks

Sailwinds Park and Long Wharf Park are nearby on the Choptank River near its confluence with Cambridge Creek. The Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina is two miles away.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, 12 miles south of Cambridge, is a 45-square-mile expanse of protected forest, marshes and tidal wetlands. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park is near the wildlife refuge and the town of Church Creek.

Schools

Elementary: Choptank Elementary School

Middle: Mace’s Lane Middle School

High: Cambridge-South Dorchester High School

Commute

Deep Harbour is less than a mile from downtown Cambridge, about 60 miles from Ocean City, Md., and about 85 miles from Washington and Baltimore.

What sets it apart

The townhouses at Deep Harbour offer a “unique opportunity to own a home in a gated community along the water for under $300,000,” said new home counselor Cynthia Cooper.

