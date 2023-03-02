Have student loan forgiveness questions? Ask our experts.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Supreme Court heard opening arguments on if the Biden administration overstepped with its sweeping cancellation of federal student loan debt.
Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary and higher education reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel will take your questions Friday, March 3, at noon Eastern time, on how the Supreme Court’s decision could affect you and what this means for your personal finances.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. Bookmark this page.
Looking for more? Read some of our recent student loan coverage:
