Response from Packers Sanitation Services Inc.

Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. is accused of hiring 102 child laborers at 13 plants across several states, by the Department of Labor (DOL). Packers, which paid a $1.5 million penalty for violating child labor laws, has sent The Post this extensive response on the steps it took to address the allegations and prevent the hiring of child laborers in the future.

“As previously stated, no previous PSSI Grand Island employees work for the company today. The DOL also did not provide us information on specific alleged injuries to verify those claims. We also checked our internal records and have no reports of any such injury.

We are 100 percent committed to doing everything we can to enforce our absolute prohibition against employing anyone under the age of 18. This includes the following recent steps since the DOL matter in November to further bolster our already extensive procedures. Building on our existing mandatory policy to use the Federal Government’s E-Verify system to confirm the identity of all new hires — alongside DHS IMAGE best practices and a $10 million investment in Biometrics — we are taking the these additional actions (among others) to help ensure that no one under the age of 18 works for our company.

1. PSSI retained Hipolito Acosta, one of the most highly decorated officers in the history of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, to provide additional identity theft training to PSSI’s Compliance and Human Resources team on how to detect and identify fraudulent documents to minimize the risk of identity theft circumventing its compliance program.

2. Over the last several months, PSSI conducted an extensive additional internal audit of its workforce to help ensure that no one under the age of 18 is working for the company today.

3. PSSI engaged independent third-party consultants who formerly worked in high-ranking positions with the U.S. Department of Labor (“DOL”) to conduct monthly, unannounced Facility visits, at Facilities chosen by the consultant, to monitor PSSI’s ongoing compliance with the child labor laws.

4. PSSI engaged an independent third-party law firm, to propose recommendations to bolster PSSI’s compliance policies and procedures.

5. PSSI hired an external compliance consultant to help strengthen its compliance department, and to assist the Company in hiring substantial additional new compliance personnel.

6. PSSI conducted company-wide training for all managers on its prohibition of minor employment and has made clear that managers or supervisors who hire, or who are aware of instances of minor employment but do not take immediate action, will be terminated on a zero-tolerance basis. The training will require an acknowledgment of receipt and will be incorporated into the onboarding process for all managers and supervisors on a going-forward basis.

7. PSSI is launching its “See Something, Say Something” campaign with its hourly workforce, outlining the Company’s absolute prohibition against child labor, and the team members’ duty to speak up if they see anything suspicious relating to a team member’s age warranting further investigation. During the training, PSSI is recommunicating information to all team members on how they can anonymously report any concerns, including age-related concerns, to a toll-free hotline.

8. PSSI reiterated its policy to conduct age verification audits at 100% of its worksites, utilizing both on-site management’s face-to-face visual inspection, and PSSI’s Corporate Compliance team’s review of biometric photos, to identify and flag any employee who appears under age 30, and requiring those employees to provide proof of age.

9. PSSI is enhancing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) and workflows to assist the on-the-ground team with identity verification and investigations.

10. PSSI is undertaking a review to identify additional technologies it can leverage as part of its background screening of new hires prior to their first day in the facilities we serve.”

