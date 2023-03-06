Anika: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. — BEDFORD, Mass. — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Monday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.
Anika expects full-year revenue in the range of $158 million to $163 million.
Anika shares have dropped 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.87, a decrease of 7% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIK