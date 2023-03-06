Banco BBVA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $784.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $462.9 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.35 billion.

Banco BBVA shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.09, a rise of 68% in the last 12 months.

