Banco BBVA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
For the year, the company reported profit of $462.9 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.35 billion.
Banco BBVA shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.09, a rise of 68% in the last 12 months.
