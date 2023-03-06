Cara: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Monday reported a loss of $30.3 million in its fourth quarter. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $85.5 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.9 million.

Cara shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.02, a drop of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARA

GiftOutline Gift Article