Domo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Monday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $105.6 million, or $3.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $308.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Domo expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $78.5 million to $79.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Domo expects full-year results to range from a loss of 39 cents per share to a loss of 27 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $323 million to $330 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOMO

GiftOutline Gift Article