Ellington Residential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. — Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.