Ocular Therapeutix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. — BEDFORD, Mass. — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $71 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $51.5 million.

