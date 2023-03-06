Tabula Rasa Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Moorestown, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.19. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $147.5 million, or $6.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $299.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tabula Rasa Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $343 million to $354 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRHC

GiftOutline Gift Article