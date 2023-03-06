ThredUp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $92.3 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $288.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $73 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

