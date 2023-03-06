One month since twin earthquakes devastated southeastern Turkey and parts of neighboring Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged the country will hold elections, as scheduled, on May 14. The announcement allays fears Erdogan might use the disaster as a pretext to postpone or cancel the vote. It doesn’t absolve him from providing an honest accounting of the government’s response.

In Turkey, the quake and its aftermath have left close to 50,000 dead. On top of the terrible human toll, the disaster will impose enormous costs on a country already enervated by high inflation and a weakened currency. The World Bank estimates the quake caused $34.2 billion in physical damage, equivalent to 4% of Turkey’s gross domestic product, with rebuilding costs likely to run even higher.

The government’s management of the crisis hasn’t instilled confidence. Relief has been slow to reach victims — a forgivable offense, given the scale of carnage — but Erdogan has compounded the problem by arresting critics of the recovery effort, blocking access to social media, and threatening unspecified consequences for those who reprove him. Thin-skinned at the best of times, Erdogan is especially sensitive to censure now: With the quake fresh in voters’ minds, the opposition won’t need to work especially hard to draw attention to his government’s shortcomings.

Years of cronyism and corruption have hollowed out Turkey’s institutions, including public bodies charged with enforcing building-safety codes and overseeing disaster response. In addition to magnifying the quake’s toll, this dysfunction risks deterring foreign investors and undermining reconstruction efforts. It doesn’t help that Turkey’s central bank bypassed the Treasury and sent $1.6 billion directly to quake victims, with the bank’s governor saying he couldn’t be sure the government would allocate the money to the quake zone. If Turkey’s government institutions don’t trust each other, why should anybody else?

In a sign of the damage done to Erdogan’s image at home and abroad, the Turkish leader has lately acknowledged “deficiencies” and sought forgiveness from the temblors’ victims. He’s promised a building blitz to revive the quake-hit areas in a year. Yet this is not reassuring: Such haste often leads to corners being cut and codes flouted.

The more sensible approach would be to start by holding to account those whose negligence allowed construction companies to ignore codes. A thorough and transparent investigation is needed to identify government institutions that failed and should be reformed. Erdogan should invite independent nongovernmental organizations to monitor the state’s rebuilding operations, to ensure funds are distributed fairly and to minimize graft. Approvals for reconstruction should be open to scrutiny, from NGOs and the media. In light of videos showing Erdogan’s past praise for some of the buildings that collapsed and boasts of giving builders amnesty from safety codes, a presidential apology is also warranted.

Populist strongmen are usually reluctant to admit error because they fear being seen as weak. Erdogan should realize he can’t deny mistakes were made — and that some of the blame accrues to him. Voters may yet forgive him his failings, but not before he owns up to them.

