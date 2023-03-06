How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/6/2023

Stocks drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street stays in a holding pattern ahead of a potentially big week.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 2.78 points, or 0.1%, to 4,048.42.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.47 points, or 0.1%, to 33,431.44.
The Nasdaq composite fell 13.27 points, or 0.1%, to 11,675.74.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.51 points, or 1.5%, to 1,899.76.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 208.92 points, or 5.4%.
The Dow is up 284.19 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,209.25 points, or 11.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 138.51 points, or 7.9%.