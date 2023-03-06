Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cracks are showing in a pillar of China’s debt market: local government financing vehicles (LGFVs). They were created to fund such things as municipal infrastructure and, because they rarely generate enough returns to cover their obligations, most rely on refinancing and injections of cash to stay solvent. As a result, their collective debt load has ballooned to as much as $7 trillion, a liability that’s becoming harder to sustain for municipal governments that were stretched by heavy spending during the pandemic and a national housing slump. It’s a situation that’s starting to ring alarm bells for bond investors.

1. How do LGFVs work?

LGFVs were originally established to skirt around a ban on municipal authorities borrowing from banks or selling bonds directly in the market. The money they raise is spent directly on things like roads, bridges, subways and state welfare projects that can take a long time to finish and often generate low returns. Investors generally assume that local governments are held accountable for these debts.

2. How did they become so important?

LGFVs have been central to government efforts to ensure China’s infrastructure and public services expand fast enough to sustain outsize economic growth. They really took off after the 2008 financial crisis, when the government undertook a 4-trillion yuan ($578 billion) national stimulus plan. After years of rapid growth, they’ve emerged as a weak spot in China’s finances.

3. How significant are they to the country’s economy?

The combined debt of Chinese local governments topped $5 trillion as of the end of 2022. Their off-balance sheet borrowing via LGFVs could be more than twice that number, according to some analysts — though it’s really anyone’s guess. LGFVs had about 13.5 trillion yuan of outstanding onshore bonds at the end of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Ratings — representing about 40% of China’s non-financial corporate bond market. All types of financial institutions have exposure to them: commercial banks via their wealth management units, insurers, mutual funds, securities companies and hedge funds. The overwhelming majority of their investors are local, as foreigners consider LGFVs to be opaque and hard to analyze.

4. How did they become a major risk?

China’s property slump dealt as blow to local governments, depleting their income from land sales and pushing the national state deficit to a record. This, combined with a jump in government spending in response to the pandemic, left the majority of regional governments — at least 17 out of 31 — facing a serious funding squeeze, with outstanding borrowing exceeding 120% of income. By the fourth quarter of 2022, a warning sign was flashing as net financing for LGFVs turned negative for the first time in four years. While the measure turned positive in January, it was still down 83% from a year earlier. Underlying the concerns is the knowledge that China’s LGFVs are highly reliant on refinancing and local government support to keep them afloat. If an LGFV goes under, it would show that local governments are ready to dial back their decade-long support, signaling the risk of a cascade of defaults.

5. Has any LGFV defaulted on public bonds?

No. Even those local governments that are struggling the most appear to be prioritizing timely bond payments, given the potentially catastrophic signal it would send if they were unable to pay their way. But the drying pipeline of LGFV debt issuance is fueling concerns that some of them might find it harder to replenish funds despite a loosened national monetary policy. There have been some brief payment scares, and other ominous signals from the market. An LGFV in one of China’s poorest regions extended bank loans by two decades with lower interest rates in late 2022. Fitch Ratings forecast an increase in such events, and a greater risk of restructuring for holders of private credit issued by LGFVs in financially weak regions.

6. What is the government doing about it?

A dramatic and public default by an LGFV appears unlikely, if only because past experience shows it could trigger a surge in perceived risk that would inflate borrowing costs to unaffordable levels for some state entities and state-linked companies. The central government will nevertheless be reluctant to bail out the LGFV sector entirely, as it’s trying to discourage reckless risk-taking driven by the assumption that the state will always come to the rescue when things go wrong. Premier Li Keqiang warned in March that regional governments’ debts were a key threat to financial stability and said they should prevent a buildup of new debts while working to reduce existing ones.

