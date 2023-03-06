California to cut ties with Walgreens over abortion pill sales, Newsom says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Monday that the state will not do business with pharmacy chain Walgreens after its recent announcement that it will not distribute abortion pills in some states where abortion is legal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “California won’t be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” Newsom said in a tweet.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Newsom told Reuters that “all relationships” between Walgreens and California were now under review, without providing further details.

The Washington Post reported last week that Walgreens had committed to not selling the drug in 20 states following legal threats by Republican state leaders. These included Alaska, Iowa, Kansas and Montana, where abortion medication can be accessed, according to the sexual rights research group Guttmacher Institute, though those rules are being tightened.

However, a March 6 statement from Walgreen’s specifies that it plans to dispense Mifepristone in jurisdictions where it is legally permissible.

“Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws,” the statement said, referring to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drugstore does not sell Mifepristone anywhere currently as it is still seeking certification.

But the company’s recent statement is at odds with its correspondence with some states. In February, the company replied to the attorneys general of 20 states saying they do not plan to sell or mail the drug in their states. A Walgreens spokesperson declined to comment on Newsom’s tweet or a question over the discrepancy.

Drugstore companies have been pulled into the battle over abortion rights playing out in the country since the decision by the FDA in January to allow brick-and-mortar stores to dispense abortion pills that were previously only available from doctors or by mail.

But conservative groups have targeted not just the sale of mifepristone, but even the decades-old approval of the drug by the FDA. A federal judge in Texas is expected to rule soon on a suit seeking to revoke the approval of the use of mifepristone — a decision that is likely to be most consequential ruling on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Mifepristone is part of a two-drug procedure that has become increasingly popular. Medication abortions now account for more than 50 percent of pregnancy terminations in the United States.

