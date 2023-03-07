Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A sharp rise in bond yields over the past month is not stopping European companies from selling new debt in the way higher borrowing costs did last year. Instead, borrowers are adapting issuance to take advantage of an inverse government curve, where yields are lower at longer maturities than on shorter-dated debt. But they are increasingly having to pay to play to retain investor interest. It shows that issuers and buyers are both being flexible in reacting to the changing interest-rate environment.

The trend this year is towards longer-dated new corporate bond deals. Typically, borrowers have to offer higher interest rates to borrow for additional years. However, the recent surge in interest rates is requiring a different type of incentive; a wider new issue concession in the yield premium offered over an issuer’s existing debt. This increased spread isn’t quite fully compensating investors for the relatively lower underlying yield in long-dated deals. But there’s sufficient demand to find buyers and build healthy order books.

Last year saw a lot of stops and starts with 50 days of zero issuance, far higher than previous years — the next highest in the past decade being 31 days of blanks in 2018. This year has been more robust with just three days of no new deals. Euro investment-grade corporate issuance in the first two months of this year was €68 billion ($72 billion), 89% ahead of 2022’s €36 billion in the same period, as data compiled by Paul Cohen of Bloomberg News shows.

That is significantly stronger than the 47% rise in issuance by financial firms, or the 24% jump in supply for sovereign-related debt, even though these sectors tend to dominate volumes at the start of each year due to a relatively stronger credit profile and bigger funding needs. Total investment-grade volume through March 3 is at €470 billion, 38% up on last year. It shows investor demand for high-quality debt is not being scared off by higher European Central Bank rate expectations.

Savvy corporate treasurers were able to raise lots of cheap capital during the pandemic stimulus period, where super-low interest rates and tight credit spreads saw return-chasing investors gorge themselves across many asset classes. This was particularly the case for investment-grade corporate debt with yield-starved buyers loading up on anything and everything offering a pick-up over sub-zero government debt. Some top-quality companies, such as Nestle SA, were even able to raise debt at a negative yield, being paid to borrow.

Those halcyon days may be gone forever, but many firms were able to happily sit out much of 2022 as issuing new debt was suddenly much more expensive with rising rates. With central banks steadily retreating from being the biggest bond buyers in the room to becoming net sellers, the new normal of much higher yields has become well-entrenched.

The hiatus could not last forever, and this year corporates are extending their debt maturity profiles, paying relatively less for longer-dated debt due to those inverted yield curves and avoiding future debt repayment humps. The average maturity of corporate bonds issued in euros this year has risen to nine years, up from seven years in 2022. And deals are faring well this year in the post-issue secondary market, with an average credit spread contraction of more than 20 basis points.

Nonetheless, as underlying interest rate conditions have been shifting this year — it was the worst February for bonds as measured by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Returns Index since its start in 1990, following the best-ever January — new issue concessions have increased, even for household names. On the last day of February, a three-tranche BASF SE euro-denominated deal offered between 38 and 46 basis points more than its debt; McDonald’s Corp. had to offer a 32 basis-point incentive for its 12-year new euro deal. On Feb. 24, an AstraZeneca Plc’s €750 million nine-year bond came at a 33 basis-point premium to its curve.

Sharply higher central bank interest rates, and the prospect of more to come, have certainly delivered a shock to the financial system. But you can’t keep fixed-income syndicate desks quiet for long. If corporates are prepared to bend to the changing winds and extend debt profiles, then investor demand is still to be found — albeit at a price.

