Agiliti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $281.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.2 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

Agiliti shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.24, a drop of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

