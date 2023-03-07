Agiliti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million.
The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $281.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $30.2 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.
Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.
Agiliti shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.24, a drop of 4.5% in the last 12 months.
