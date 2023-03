The motion control product maker posted revenue of $131.1 million in the period.

The Amherst, New York-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

Allied Motion shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.16, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.