Casey's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa — ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $100.1 million. The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.36 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

Casey’s shares have decreased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $209.70, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY

