Cherry Hill: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.J. — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $32.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Farmingdale, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.