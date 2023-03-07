The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Cherry Hill: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 7, 2023 at 4:59 p.m. EST

FARMINGDALE, N.J. — FARMINGDALE, N.J. — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $32.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Farmingdale, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHMI

