Dick's: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $235.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.93 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.04 billion, or $10.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.37 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings to be $12.90 to $13.80 per share.

