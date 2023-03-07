Esab: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $60.7 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $223.7 million, or $3.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.
Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share.
