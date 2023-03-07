FRP Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.5 million.
