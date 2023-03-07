Latham Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LATHAM, N.Y. — LATHAM, N.Y. — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.7 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $695.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Latham Group said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $130 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $615 million.

