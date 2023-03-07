The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nine Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 7, 2023 at 5:42 p.m. EST

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $14.4 million, or 45 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $593.4 million.

