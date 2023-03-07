Pctel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.
For the current quarter ending in March, Pctel expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 7 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $23 million for the fiscal first quarter.
