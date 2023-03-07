Squarespace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $234 million in its fourth quarter.
The a software company posted revenue of $228.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.3 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $252.2 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $867 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Squarespace said it expects revenue in the range of $232 million to $234 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $970 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQSP