Thor Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. — ELKHART, Ind. — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.1 million.
The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.
Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.
