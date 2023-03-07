Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Japan’s colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula ended almost eight decades ago, yet its legacy still roils everyday politics. South Korea and Japan, major trading partners, have been at loggerheads over what constitutes proper contrition and compensation for Koreans conscripted to work in factories and mines that supplied Japan’s imperial war machine, and those — euphemistically called “comfort women” — who were forced to work in military brothels. The long-festering situation has impaired the two countries’ ability to cooperate on security and other issues. A new plan from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has won praise from the US, which wants its two allies to help counter growing Chinese influence in Asia. But like previous accords, the attempt at a resolution could fall prey to domestic politics.

1. What are the roots of the labor dispute?

Hundreds of thousands of Koreans were conscripted during the 1910-1945 colonial period to work, often in brutal conditions, at dozens of Japanese companies. At the time of a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between the two countries, Japan paid the equivalent of $300 million — $2.5 billion in today’s money — and extended $200 million in low-interest loans on the understanding all claims were “settled completely and finally.” The then-struggling South Korea invested the money in industries that eventually helped turn it into an economic powerhouse. Japan contends all claims were settled under the 1965 agreement and a fund set up in 2015. However, South Korean court rulings since late 2018 have said some conscripted workers were not properly compensated for their emotional pain and suffering.

2. What was the fallout for the companies?

South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled in 2018 against two of Japan’s largest companies: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. was ordered to pay as much as $134,000 to each of 10 claimants, while Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. was ordered to pay $88,000 to each of four plaintiffs. A South Korean court in August 2020 ordered the seizure of shares, then valued at about $356,000, that Nippon Steel has in a joint venture with South Korean steelmaker Posco Holdings Inc, a move Tokyo called unlawful. Fears grew that those assets could be liquidated at any time, something Japan has said would inflame tensions.

3. How did the fight spread to trade and security?

In 2019, the Japanese government removed South Korea from a list of trusted export destinations that benefit from less-stringent trade checks. That followed a move to restrict exports of materials vital to South Korean manufacturers of semiconductors and computer displays. South Korea removed Japan from its list of most-trusted trading partners. It also said it would withdraw from a military intelligence-sharing agreement, but backed down in the face of heavy US pressure. In July 2020, the World Trade Organization agreed to mediate the dispute over Japan’s trade restrictions, which South Korea described as “politically motivated.”

4. What is South Korea’s plan to improve ties?

In March this year, Yoon’s government unveiled a plan to have South Korean companies such as Posco that benefited from Japan’s postwar payments compensate the victims. Business groups from the two countries are also set to establish a fund for youth projects. For its part, Japan said it would start talks with a view to returning the trade relationship to the situation before it introduced restrictions. South Korea said it would suspend the WTO process while the talks take place. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government reiterated that it will uphold the views of past cabinets on history, which include a 1998 apology by then-premier Keizo Obuchi in a joint statement with President Kim Dae Jung.

5. Will the agreement hold?

South Korea has a record of backtracking on deals when its leadership changes. In 2015, Japan and South Korea announced a “final and irreversible” agreement on the “comfort women” that came with a personal apology from then-prime minister Shinzo Abe as well as about $9.6 million for a compensation fund. But many South Koreans opposed the arrangement, which was signed without consulting the victims, some of whom refused the money in protest. Under President Moon Jae-in, who took office in 2017, South Korea shut down the fund, angering Tokyo. Yoon’s new plan to resolve the forced labor issue provoked an immediate backlash from the opposition Democratic Party, which accused him of “subservience to the Japanese.” A group representing the forced-labor plaintiffs also complained that the government was “trampling on their human rights and dignity.” Even if the deal works in the short term, it could be overturned by Yoon’s eventual successor, especially given the lack of Japanese government funding or additional apologies.

6. Has Japan apologized for its past misdeeds?

Several times, yet many in South Korea have doubts about its sincerity. In 1990, then-Emperor Akihito expressed his “deep regret” for colonial rule. In 1993 Japan issued the Kono Statement, where it offered “its sincere apologies and remorse” to the comfort women. The statement has been Japanese government policy since then. The apologies have been undercut by comments from leading Japanese politicians seen as whitewashing the militarist past, and visits made to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, where the country’s wartime military leaders — including Class A war criminals — are among those honored. South Korea has also been angered by what it sees as Japan’s repeated failure to acknowledge that the human rights of Korean conscripted workers were abused at Hashima, one of a group of sites recognized by UNESCO as representing Japan’s industrial revolution.

7. What would improved ties mean for the region?

US President Joe Biden hailed the developments this year as “groundbreaking,” and said they would lay the groundwork for more cooperation on the free and open Indo-Pacific. Military coordination between Japan and South Korea has always been hampered by historical sensitivities, a problem that became more urgent after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified concern that China could make a similar grab for the democratically governed island of Taiwan.

--With assistance from Sohee Kim and Jeong-Ho Lee.

