Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Nigeria digests the outcome of its general election, one group will be especially disheartened by the outcome: Young voters, whose hopes for change through the ballot box have been stymied. How they respond to their disappointment will be crucial. If they remain politically engaged, they may yet reshape how the country is governed.

Africa’s most populous nation has a median age of 18, and nearly 40% of those registered to vote on Feb. 25 were under 35. More than 7 million had their first chance to pick a president. Ahead of the vote, young Nigerians seemed especially motivated to take that chance.

Inspired by a dark-horse candidate in Peter Obi of the Labour Party, many saw the election as an opportunity to break the duopoly of the ruling All Progressives Congress Party and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. Obi’s relative youth (he is 61) held out the captivating prospect of fresh ideas in a corrupt political elite dominated by gerontocrats who haven’t had an original thought in decades.

Advertisement

Many of the young people who rallied to Obi’s banner — they were inevitably dubbed “Obedients” — had previously participated in people-power movements for change to the political status quo. These include the Not Too Young To Run campaign that in 2018 led to the reduction in the age for Nigerians to stand for office and 2020’s mass protests against police violence, known as the #EndSARS movement, after the acronym for an anti-robbery squad.

For this politically active cohort, this election was an opportunity to seize the day. Young Nigerians demonstrated their enthusiasm in early January when millions queued — many for hours — to register as voters. The 18-34 cohort made up 37 million of the 93.5 million who registered. A few days later, 87.2 million voters collected their biometric permanent voting cards, or PVCs. As a result, turnout on election day was expected to spike.

The opposite happened: Turnout, at 28.6%, was the lowest since the end of military rule in 1999, and down from 34.8% in the previous presidential election in 2019. The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Bola Tinubu of the APC as the winner, with a mere 8.8 million votes, or 35.2% of the total. Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 7 million, and Obi 6.1 million.

Advertisement

Taken at face value, these numbers suggest that the majority of those who took the trouble to register and collect their PVCs chose not to follow through with the relatively simple process of voting. Abubakar and Obi are not inclined to take the INEC at its word, however. Both have said they will challenge the results in court. Their supporters are crying foul, accusing the ruling party of suppressing the vote and manipulating the results.

But the losing candidates may not get very far in the courts. Although the election was messy, proving comprehensive electoral fraud will be difficult. International observers criticized the INEC for incompetence; they did not report wholesale vote-rigging. Reports of violence were sporadic, and no more intense or widespread than in previous elections.

Even if the results stand, though, Tinubu will struggle to rule with a weak mandate: No previous president has won office with less than a simple majority. The opposition thus has an unprecedented influence over the government. If Obi can keep the Obedients behind him, he could exert considerable influence on Tinubu’s policy agenda and push for anticorruption measures as well as economic reforms.

Advertisement

But if young Nigerians, disheartened by what many see as an unfair system, opt out of politics, they will strengthen the status quo they detest, with Tinubu and Abubakar in centerstage and Obi out in the wings. Issues they care about — such as widespread graft and waste in government, mounting criminal violence and chronic unemployment — will get no more than lip service from the old guard.

In turn, this will accelerate the pace of emigration, which has already reached alarming levels. One measure of this is the rate of visa approvals for travel to Britain, Nigeria’s former colonial ruler. “If they decide to vote with their feet, you can expect a lot of our young people turning up in the West,” says Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, a rights activist and former chairperson of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission.

The big test of the Obedients’ resolve will come soon: On March 11, Nigerians will vote for the governorships and assemblies in 28 of the country’s 36 states. In contrast to the Feb. 25 vote, the turnout is expected to be low and the establishment parties are expected to dominate. Obi has issued a rallying cry to his supporters: “Please, do not despair at a time when we can still achieve massive victories in the forthcoming elections.”

Advertisement

Will young Nigerians stay the course? “The youth movement is strong, and will endure,” says Odunayo Eweniyi, a fintech entrepreneur who backed the #EndSARS campaign. “It’s not about one man, it’s about young Nigerians engaging in the system and trying to change it.”

Odinkalu is not so certain. “This has been very deflating for young people, not just because of the defeat but because of the injustice of it — they feel they have been robbed,” he says. “Whether they draw energy from the experience, or cut and run — that will be the key.”

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Nigeria’s Election Chaos Will Test Winner and Loser Alike: Bobby Ghosh

• Nigeria’s Oil Curse Could Become an Opportunity: David Fickling

• Can Nigeria Escape Becoming a Failed State?: James Gibney

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article