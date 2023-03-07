10 things to know before filing taxes in 2023

4 How to handle a lottery or inheritance

If you hit the lottery — or came into some unexpected cash through an inheritance or legal settlement — that money is generally taxable.

That sum may bump you into a higher tax bracket, and depending on where you live, you may owe other state and local taxes. Taxes on this money can get tricky in a hurry, so it’s a good idea to consult a reputable tax preparer. Here’s tips on how to find one — and how to know if one is a fraud.

If you’re a lottery winner, consider taking a lump-sum payment rather than receiving your winnings over 30 years. Historically speaking, the highest tax brackets are wealth-friendly right now, but they may not stay that way.

If you inherited money, you should pay state tax on those funds. But you will pay federal taxes only if the amount exceeds $12.1 million.