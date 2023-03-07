Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in Dec. 29 as Israel’s prime minister, it was for the sixth time. This is the first time, however, that his right-wing Likud party is the most moderate component in his governing coalition. With once-fringe, far-right politicians now a key part of the government, critics are raising alarms that the country’s democracy is in danger, and violence between Palestinians and Israelis is unusually high. Amid these twin crises, relations between Israel and its neighboring states and allies, including the US, are growing increasingly strained.

1. Who are the most controversial players in the government?

• Itamar Ben Gvir. Named national security minister, Ben Gvir is the leader of the nationalist Jewish Power party. As a teenager, he led the youth wing of the Kach party, which campaigned for the expulsion of Arabs from Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Kach was later banned from politics and designated a terrorist organization by Israel and the US. Ben Gvir was spared from prohibition from political office because his participation in the party occurred when he was underage, but he says his involvement did result in his being barred from military service. He went on to train as a lawyer, and in 2021 he was elected to the Knesset, representing Jewish Power. In his 2022 campaign, he advocated the deportation of citizens who are “disloyal” to the state.

• Bezalel Smotrich. The new finance minister is the leader of the Religious Zionism party. An Orthodox Jew, he’s a lawyer and a vociferous supporter of Jewish settlement in the West Bank, territory conquered by Israel in 1967 that the Palestinians seek for a future independent state. Smotrich also has a junior position in the defense ministry that gives him some control over the settlements. He has defined himself as a homophobe, and in 2006 he helped organize a protest against the gay pride parade in Jerusalem.

2. Who is raising alarms about Israel’s democracy?

Business leaders, retired military officers, educators, opposition politicians and jurists have signed letters and taken part in weekly mass street demonstrations. Some soldiers and reservists are threatening to refuse to show up for service, and the national carrier, El Al, had a hard time staffing a plane to fly Netanyahu abroad. In late January, Moshe Hazan, a voting member of the Bank of Israel’s monetary committee, resigned to become more involved in political activity. In a newspaper interview, he said the government’s policies will put Israel’s democracy and economy in danger.

3. What are their concerns?

A judicial overhaul proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a Likud member, aims to weaken the independence of Israel’s High Court, which in recent decades has played an active role protecting civil rights, including those of Palestinians, women, and the rights of minorities in Israel, including the LGBTQ community. The package of bills, most of which have been approved in preliminary and first votes, would allow the Knesset to override decisions of the court with a simple majority vote. The bills would give members of the Knesset from the government coalition a majority on the committee that appoints the court’s judges and could eventually lead to the dropping of bribery charges against Netanyahu. Another source of complaint against the government is the use by police of stun grenades, water cannons and mounted officers against protesters, tactics advocated by Ben Gvir in his capacity as national security minister.

4. What’s the state of relations between Israelis and Palestinians?

Clashes between the two sides have produced the worst hostilities in years. With the prospect of using diplomacy to advance the goal of an independent Palestine all but dead, new groups of Palestinian militants have emerged in the West Bank. Under Netanyahu, Israeli security forces have launched raids aimed at the militants that resulted in significant Palestinian deaths. Violence has spiraled, with Palestinians attacking Israeli civilians and vice versa. A number of flashpoints fuel the acrimony:

• Settlements. Israeli settlements in the West Bank are a continuing source of strife. After two settlers were shot dead in late February, hundreds of others went on a rampage in the nearby Palestinian village of Huwara, burning cars and homes and leaving one man dead. In a broadcast interview, Smotrich stood behind the mob, saying the village “must be wiped out,” though he later retracted that and said it was important “only to act against the terrorists and their supporters and extract a heavy price from them.” Smotrich and Ben Gvir, both settlers themselves, advocate not only expanding settlements but annexing existing ones to Israel. That ambition is included in the government coalition agreement though without a definite timeline. Annexation, which Netanyahu proposed in 2020, would make any future Palestinian state a disjointed patchwork of enclaves, challenging its viability by impeding the development of infrastructure and the movement of people and goods. The US, Israel’s most important ally, has strongly condemned annexation as an impediment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

• Jerusalem. Under long-standing arrangements between Israel and neighboring Jordan, the latter maintains control over the site in Jerusalem revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Once the seat of the biblical temple, today it houses the Al-Aqsa mosque. The rules permit Jews to visit but not pray there, and violations have led to clashes between Israelis and Palestinians. After being named a minister, Ben Gvir made a high-profile visit to the site. A similar visit in 2000 by Ariel Sharon, then an Israeli opposition leader, helped sparked a four-year uprising among Palestinians. Concern is rising that the upcoming Muslim holiday of Ramadan will lead to a further escalation of violence.

• Autonomy. Under preliminary peace agreements signed in the 1990s, the Palestinians are guaranteed self-rule (albeit of a limited nature) administered by a body called the Palestinian Authority. In practice, however, the Israelis continue to exercise considerable control over nearly every aspect of Palestinian life. Netanyahu’s government has withheld tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue from the Palestinian Authority, frozen construction by Palestinians in part of the West Bank, and canceled VIP travel permits for a number of Palestinian officials. This was in retaliation for the authority seeking a judicial review of Israel’s occupation by the United Nations.

5. How has the outside world reacted?

When four Arab states — the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — began normalizing ties with Israel in 2020, it was clear that their relations with Israel were no longer strictly bound to the Palestinian cause. Still, tensions on that front are likely to color those ties. After Ben Gvir’s Temple Mount gambit, the UAE postponed a planned visit by Netanyahu, citing “technical reasons.” Smotrich’s inflammatory remarks were condemned by officials from, among other countries, the UAE and the US. American Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier cautioned against moves to further marginalize Palestinians or diminish their “horizon for hope.” Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned that he’s prepared “to get into a conflict” if Israel changes the status of the religious sites in Jerusalem that are under his country’s control.

