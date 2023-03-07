Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nigeria’s government triggered economic chaos with a botched plan to bring the country’s vast informal economy under control. The idea was to get cash that was circulating under the radar into the regular banking system by compelling people to exchange their old money for newly designed naira bills. But banks couldn’t issue enough of the new notes to replace the ones being handed in, creating a cash shortage that frustrated citizens and disrupted businesses. The nation’s top court then ordered a halt to the currency swap, saying it was unconstitutional.

1. What was supposed to happen?

The central bank changed the colors of the 200, 500 and 1,000 naira notes and the new bills went into circulation from Dec. 15. The hope was that when people dropped their old money at the bank, many would choose that moment to switch to making electronic payments for their day-to-day finances. Banks hired 1.4 million agents to fan out to markets and rural areas to encourage people to open accounts, aiming to avoid a last-minute rush. The central bank suspended charges on cash deposits at banks and directed lenders to open their branches on Saturdays to encourage customers to turn in their old notes.

2. What was the purpose of the exercise?

It’s been difficult for the central bank to do its job when an estimated 85% of local currency circulates outside the banking system and well over 70% of informal transactions were made using cash. The value of bank notes in circulation had more than doubled since 2015 to 3.23 trillion naira ($7 billion). Announcing the currency reform in October, bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said it would help to rein in runaway inflation. It was also supposed to reduce corruption, organized crime and the vote-buying that has dogged elections in the West African country. Nigeria has a thriving kidnapping industry that sees thousands of people abducted by bandits each year, with relatives often paying cash for their release.

3. What went wrong?

Recalling 2.7 trillion naira using the country’s under-developed banking network was always going to be a challenge when it wasn’t clear how much old cash citizens were likely to turn in, and where. Nigeria has just 4.5 bank branches for every 100,000 people, one of the lowest ratios in the world. Just 35% of women and 47% of men have a bank account, according to the country’s statistics agency. Banks were overwhelmed and unable to meet demand for the new notes, disrupting day-to-day business and leaving many people unable to deposit their savings. The digital payments system was pushed to breaking point as customers opted for online transfers, with transactions taking hours or days to complete, or failing outright.

4. What was the fallout?

The crisis backfired on President Muhammadu Buhari, who shrugged off the mounting criticism from within his own party and maintained that the policy was necessary to tackle corruption. As the cash scarcity intensified, he blamed the “selfishness and greed” of the country’s commercial lenders and called for more time to resolve the crisis. Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed insisted the initiative was a success as it brought trillions of naira of cash into the banking system, saying “the only sore point is the pain it has caused to citizens.” Then three state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress party said their regions were “on the verge of anarchy” and went to court to try to force the federal government to suspend the cash swap. More than 10 other governors joined the legal challenge. The Supreme Court ruled on March 3 that the government’s plans were unconstitutional because there had been inadequate consultation and told Nigerians they could continue using the old notes until at least the end of 2023.

5. Didn’t anyone see this coming?

Yes. There were warnings that Nigeria could suffer the same problems that India encountered when it pushed through a similar policy. That move led to cash shortages, long lines at banks and post offices and a slowdown in economic activity as farmers trekked for miles to exchange their old banknotes. It largely failed to reduce the amount of cash circulating outside the banking system or discourage corruption.

6. Will the currency swap eventually go ahead?

That’s looking increasingly unlikely. Bola Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the Feb. 25 elections and will succeed Buhari in May after a three-month transition period, lambasted the currency reforms in the run-up to the vote. His campaign accused Emefiele of duping Buhari and sabotaging his party’s electoral prospects. Before the court delivered its judgment, some of Tinubu’s closest allies even urged citizens to continue using their old bills without fear, saying he would switch course. Buhari and Emefiele haven’t commented on the court order and it’s unclear how the central bank will react to the ruling, which would require it to return the old bills into circulation.

