Adidas losses mount after ditching Yeezy partnership

Adidas warned Wednesday that it could incur its first annual loss in more than three decades amid the ongoing fallout over its now-defunct collaboration with Kanye West, a rupture that largely drove its fourth-quarter loss of $763 million. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chief executive Bjørn Gulden said 2023 will be a “transition year” as Adidas seeks to offload its inventory of Yeezy — the highly profitable fashion brand created with the rapper, who now goes by Ye — and reorient back to its core business. The company can then start to build a profitable business again in 2024, he said.

“Adidas has all the ingredients to be successful. But we need to put our focus back on our core: product, consumers, retail partners, and athletes," Gulden said in a statement

The company ended its relationship with the entertainer in late October following a string of controversies beginning with him appearing in a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show. Days later, he made antisemitic comments on Instagram and Twitter, and then doubled down on that rhetoric in a podcast and an unaired portion of an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Celebrities, political leaders and Jewish organizations condemned the artist and called out Adidas, which was slower to act than Ye’s other business partners. Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase and other companies had ended relationships with him weeks earlier.

At that point it faced a dilemma: What to do with roughly $500 million worth of shoes. Adidas said in February that it could lose 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in revenue this year if it couldn’t repurpose the merchandise. Industry experts said Adidas could sell rebranded shoes, liquidate them, donate or destroy them ― but that each option came with its drawbacks.

And yet, the CEO of Impossible Kicks, a large online reseller, told CNN last week that Yeezy demand has surged 30 percent since Adidas and Ye parted ways.

The company now faces a projected 2023 annual loss of 700 million euros if it “irrevocably” decides not to sell any of its Yeezy inventory.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

