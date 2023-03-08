Senate poised to confirm Biden IRS nominee as agency announces upgrades

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Senate on Wednesday appeared poised to confirm President Biden’s nominee to lead the IRS at a time when the tax agency has tens of billions of dollars earmarked to revitalize its sagging operations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Daniel Werfel, 51, would enter an agency that has not seen a meaningful upgrade to its technology in decades. The Inflation Reduction Act, the landmark climate, health-care and tax law, designated $80 billion over 10 years for the IRS to increase enforcement on wealthy taxpayers and corporations, revitalize its operations and modernize its information technology infrastructure.

Werfel’s foremost task will be to decide how to allocate that funding while guiding the agency through a tax filing season that is already underway.

“Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Americans rightfully expect a more modern and high performing IRS,” Werfel, who previously served as acting IRS commissioner from May to December 2013, said in his February confirmation hearing.

The IRS has already begun using some of that money. It’s spent $847.6 million of the Inflation Reduction Act funds so far, more than half of it on improvements to taxpayer services, the Treasury Department said.

On Wednesday, the IRS announced it had obtained new scanning technology that will allow it to process returns more quickly and accurately, freeing up workers for more complex tasks. IRS employees spent 2.4 million hours manually inputting taxpayer data, the Taxpayer Advocate Service reported, with a 22 percent error rate.

For years, tax officials have urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically, hoping to avoid assigning employees the tedious task of inputting lines of data by hand into the agency’s decrepit computer system. The IRS said it can now scan forms used to file returns on federal unemployment tax and will soon expand to cover Form 1040, the most common way of reporting federal income tax.

“This expansion of scanning is another milestone for the IRS as we work to transform the agency,” said acting IRS commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a statement. “We anticipate expanding scanning of more paper returns in the near future, saving time and creating efficiencies for taxpayers, the business community as well as tax professionals and the IRS.”

The scanning technology, called “optical character recognition,” was one of the IRS’s most sought-after modernization projects. The Taxpayer Advocate Service, the IRS’s internal watchdog, has been calling for it for nearly 20 years. Businesses, including tax software companies, and state tax agencies have used the technology for years.

“Scanning technology is an immediately available solution that will improve the processing pipeline with fewer transcription errors,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins wrote in her annual report to Congress. “Modern scanning technology does not sacrifice accuracy for speed and makes minimal errors.”

The vast majority of taxpayers file their returns electronically, but the less than 10 percent who file by hard copy is still enough to overwhelm the agency’s operations. It took the IRS more than a year to tame a backlog of 24 million tax returns that included such a quantity of paper that it spilled into the lunch rooms of some of the agency’s office buildings.

But agency leaders said the IRS, which has endured steep budget cuts almost annually since 2010, lacked the funding to invest in the programs. Officials said the IRS would partner with the Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service and banks with specialized data privacy centers to transition paper copies into digital tax forms. The agency did not say how much the program would cost.

The IRS in recent years used modern scanning technology on a pilot basis, though the agency has tinkered with other forms of scanning for 35 years.

“My office has been urging this step for two decades,” Collins said in a statement. “To this day, the IRS is still processing paper-filed individual income tax returns and most business tax returns by having employees re-type the numbers from the returns digit by digit into IRS systems. During the pandemic, this antiquated data intake approach caused refund delays that at times extended nearly a year. The measure of success will be how quickly the IRS implements scanning technology for all paper-filed returns.”

