ABM Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $38.5 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

ABM Industries shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABM

GiftOutline Gift Article