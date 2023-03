The staffing company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

BGSF shares have decreased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.95, a climb of 2% in the last 12 months.