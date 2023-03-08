Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $100 million.
The company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.
Brown-Forman B shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 4%. The stock has dropped 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B