Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 4%. The stock has dropped 2% in the last 12 months.