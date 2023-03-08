ChromaDex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $21 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.83. A year ago, they were trading at $2.60.

