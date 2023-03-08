LifeStance Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its fourth quarter. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $215.6 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $859.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million to $252 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion.

