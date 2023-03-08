Limbach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. — WARRENDALE, Pa. — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $6.8 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $496.8 million.
Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million.
