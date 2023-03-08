LoanDepot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $77.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $169.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $273 million, or $1.75 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

