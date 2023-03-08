MongoDB: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.
The database platform posted revenue of $361.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.8 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $345.4 million, or $5.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 20 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $344 million to $348 million for the fiscal first quarter.
MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of 96 cents to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.
