REV Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The company posted revenue of $583.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.7 million.
REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion.
