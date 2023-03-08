United Natural: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19 million.
The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.82 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.81 billion.
United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $30.1 billion to $30.5 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNFI