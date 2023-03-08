Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROANOKE, Ind. — ROANOKE, Ind. — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $147.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.7 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $500 million.

Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA

GiftOutline Gift Article