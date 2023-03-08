Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. — ROANOKE, Ind. — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.7 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $500 million.
Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.
