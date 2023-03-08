Vertex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter. The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $131.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.3 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $491.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $131 million to $133 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $556 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERX

GiftOutline Gift Article