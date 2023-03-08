Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Waiter! When you’ve been waiting all night for your food and the staff finally bring you the wrong dish, you’re going to complain. If it happens repeatedly and you happen to own the restaurant, you might think about replacing the manager. Full-year results delivered by Wagamama owner Restaurant Group Plc aren’t what its second-largest shareholder ordered. The company’s spat with Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oasis Management Co. now looks almost certain to escalate.

The market has already delivered its verdict, driving TRG shares down as much as 18% in early trading Wednesday for what would be their biggest decline in 18 months. The company reported slowing like-for-like sales growth at the Asian noodle chain and took a £117.5 million ($139 million) charge at its leisure division, which includes the Frankie & Bennys chain of American-Italian restaurants, where sales are falling. That helped to push the company to an operating loss of £49.7 million, from a profit of £11.8 million a year earlier.

But it’s probably TRG’s strategy update that accounts for the investor disappointment. After Oasis took aim last month at the company’s “strategic stagnation” and called for better communication with the market, TRG responded by saying that the board was already reviewing the group’s strategic options and that it looked forward to updating shareholders at its results announcement.

Advertisement

What it delivered was thin gruel indeed. The company announced plans to improve its Ebitda margin by 2.5-3.5 percentage points over the coming three years, but gave few specifics on how. For its Brunning & Price chain of mostly rural pubs, the medium-term strategy is to continue driving sales growth “based on strength of operating model and resilient core offering.” In other words, keep on doing what we’re doing. There were no bolder ideas, such as selling the pubs or its airport concessions business to cut debt and focus investment on the more profitable Wagamama segment.

Neither did TRG address Oasis’s call for greater divisional disclosure and improved market communication, steps that the hedge fund suggests would help to address the stock’s underperformance. Instead, TRG stuck broadly to its line at the interim stage in September: that the company is doing a great job in difficult circumstances. TRG has “a strong, proactive management and leadership team who have steered the business very well through an extremely challenging period of significant macroeconomic uncertainty and major structural change in the UK casual dining sector,” Chairman Ken Hanna said in his statement. Chief Executive Officer Andy Hornby hailed a “strong operating performance” and said current trading has been “very encouraging.”

All is good, then. Except the stock price. TRG shares have lost 75% in the past five years, far worse than the 23% decline in the FTSE All-Share Travel and Leisure Index. They have climbed 45% this year, though that can be attributed at least partly to the noise that Oasis has been making and the resulting hints from TRG of strategic change. Its failure to deliver on that expectation and the consequent market reaction serves to underline the activist investor’s point on market communication.

Advertisement

TRG’s apparent satisfaction with itself in the face of an activist campaign suggests that management is confident it retains the support of most shareholders. If this is so, it’s difficult to understand why, given the value destruction they have endured. Oasis has adopted more aggressive tactics in the past, campaigning for the ouster of former Premier Foods Plc CEO Gavin Darby in 2018. The chances of the hedge fund returning to such an approach just rose. It has already been joined by a second activist investor in Irenic Capital. Get ready. Things in this kitchen are about to heat up.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Wagamama’s Hedge Fund Food Fight Is Delicious: Matthew Brooker

• Is Big Tech Safe From Activist Shareholders?: Olson and Hughes

• Food Delivery Will Struggle to Outrun Inflation: Felsted and Kim

Advertisement

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure out of London. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article