Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Afghanistan’s universities began reopening this week, they were half-empty. The same goes for its aid organization offices, roads, parks, gyms and bathhouses. A little more than 18 months after the Taliban regained power in Kabul, they have effectively erased Afghan women and girls from public life — again. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This appalling reality should weigh heavily on US President Joe Biden’s administration, whose botched withdrawal allowed the Taliban to sweep into the capital in August 2021. The US and other donor nations have limited ability to change Taliban behavior. But having long championed the cause of Afghan women, they have an obligation to keep trying. That includes avoiding policies that could make a terrible situation worse.

Any hope that Taliban leaders might have learned moderation during their years out of power — much of it spent in more-modern Pakistan — has proven illusory. Last March, they banned girls from secondary schools on the very day classes started. They’ve since reimposed many of the same medieval rules they promulgated before the US invasion, forcing women to cover themselves head to toe, limiting their ability to leave the house without a male chaperone, and flogging those accused of adultery. In December, they prohibited women from attending university or working for nongovernmental organizations.

Advertisement

The United Nations has issued an appeal, its largest-ever, for $4.6 billion in aid to Afghanistan this year. Some Western officials, however, have debated more aggressive sanctions against the Taliban or even cutting off all but emergency aid. With needs dire in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, donor money might seem better spent elsewhere.

Yet slashing support for Afghanistan would do more harm than good. For one, the regime has shown little regard for the suffering of ordinary Afghans and zero inclination to respond to financial pressure. Any aid cutoff would primarily hurt Afghan women — who are twice as likely as men to skip meals so their children can eat — and girls, many of whom will be sold or married off to reduce the burden on families.

What else can be done? At a minimum, the outside world should keep a spotlight on the fate of Afghan women, and not just on occasions such as International Women’s Day. The Taliban’s clampdown has attracted global condemnation, including from conservative Islamic nations such as Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as leading Muslim clerics and even China. Such messages should be repeated in public and private, and countries should make clear to Taliban leaders that no sanctions will be lifted, nor diplomatic recognition offered, until its policies change.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, donors should do what they can to ease the crisis of hunger and poverty hitting Afghan women hardest. Nearly half the population faces emergency levels of food insecurity; 84% of households headed by women aren’t getting enough to eat. Donors should not attach excessive conditions on aid, so humanitarian organizations have the flexibility to stop and start operations depending on Taliban behavior. More money should also be steered toward development, particularly to complete half-finished irrigation and electricity projects that have the potential to improve living conditions for women in multiple ways.

Finally, countries should look for creative ways around the Taliban’s education ban. Funds could be channeled to underground schools in parts of the country where they’re able to operate safely. More overseas scholarships and online courses could be offered to university-level students. United Nations officials should keep pressing Taliban leaders for local exemptions to their harsh edicts. They ought to be reminded how many of their own daughters have benefited from schooling in places such as Pakistan and the Gulf.

The US in particular can do more, especially to help women’s rights activists emigrate if they wish. America’s long involvement in Afghanistan gave many women and girls hope for a better future. They shouldn’t be forgotten now.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Taliban’s Latest Cruelty Creates Surprising Cracks: Ruth Pollard

• The US Can’t Let Time Run Out for Afghan Refugees: Editorial

• Fig-Leaf Feminism is Holding Back C-Suite Parity: Andreea Papuc

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article